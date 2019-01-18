Nissan ‘Altima-te AWD’ project vehicle debuts in Canada

Equipped with a heavy-duty track system, the “Altima-te AWD” project vehicle makes its global debut at the Montreal International Auto Show

It’s a sedan unlike anything Nissan has presented before – a project vehicle representing a new era of all-wheel drive (AWD) capability and an additional AWD choice for the Canadian customer. Named the “Altima-te AWD,” this one-off project vehicle is based on the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima AWD and continues Nissan’s custom of creating aggressive, one-off models fitted with a heavy-duty track system.

The production version 2019 Nissan Altima is also a sedan unlike Nissan has presented before, as the first sedan in North America to offer all-wheel drive. In Canada, AWD is fitted as standard on the 2019 Altima.

“This is not the Altima of old,” said Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc. “For the 2019 model year, we are redefining what this historic nameplate stands for. With the scarcity in the market of all-wheel drive configurations available on sedans, we wanted to make a statement to customers. The average person does not assume a sedan offers AWD. The Altima-te AWD joins the other, one-off, track-equipped crossover vehicles like the Rogue Warrior and sends a clear message to the market: This Altima has the ability to conquer the harshest weather environments.”

The Altima-te AWD will be on display at the 2019 MIAS for public days, and move on to be displayed in the Nissan booth at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto in February.

Source: Nissan