Nissan: All-new Townstar makes European debut

LCV range brings advanced technology to the compact van segment with a choice of fully electric or gasoline powertrains

As part of its European market LCV strategy, Nissan today unveiled the all-new Nissan Townstar range of compact light commercial vehicles.

The Townstar will replace the NV250 and e-NV200 in the line-up. Additionally, the Interstar and Primastar (previously NV400 and NV300, respectively), fill out the streamlined LCV model offerings.

Building on the success of the Nissan e-NV200, a pioneer and leader in the electric LCV market, the fully electric version of the all-new Townstar, available in van and passenger versions, is optimized to meet customer needs. With a 44 kWh battery featuring an intelligent energy management system and battery thermal cooling, the electric model will offer a range of 285 km (pending homologation under WLTP combine cycle) and 245 Nm of torque. Coupled with advanced technologies and low running costs, the fully electric model offers an efficient, sustainable mobility solution.

A refined gasoline engine option will be also available in van and passenger versions. The 1.3-liter unit is fully compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Full emissions regulations and produces 130 PS and 240 Nm of torque, offering power and efficiency in equal measure.

As an important vehicle in Nissan’s LCV line-up in the European market, the Townstar is the latest to be introduced under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, which prioritizes sustainable growth and profitability across the company’s global operations.

Launch timing of the all-new Townstar (both gasoline and EV versions) to be disclosed at a later date.

Striking design with Japanese-inspired accents

Built on the Alliance CMF-C platform, the all-new Townstar has been built from the ground up with quality and functionality in mind. It will bear the new Nissan brand logo, making it the first European model to be produced with it.

The fully electric all-new Townstar will reflect aesthetic cues taken from the Nissan Ariya, including slim signature LED headlamps and an aerodynamic front shield integrating an intricate Kumiko pattern and a fresh V-motion design.

Likewise, the gasoline version of the all-new Townstar stands out with a sharp and dynamic look, thanks to its interlock-patterned grille. Air curtains integrated into the front fascia optimize airflow around the front bumper and front wheels, reducing drag and fuel consumption.

From refined seat and door trims to a modern center console and instrument panel finish, the passenger version of the all-new Townstar’s cabin welcomes customers with passenger-car-like comfort.

The van version of the Townstar has been developed to perfectly meet the needs of customers who are looking for versatility, convenience, and cargo space.

Cutting-edge safety and connectivity

Designed to support a variety of transportation needs, the all-new Townstar introduces more than 20 technology features, including a broad range of safety- and advanced driver-assistance features such as Trailer Sway Control.

Intelligent Emergency Braking featuring Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and Junction Assist1, as well as ProPILOT Park (for the fully electric version) and Intelligent Cruise Control on the gasoline version, puts Townstar at the forefront of the category.

The fully electric all-new Townstar offers the innovative ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system, which helps the driver to keep the vehicle centered in a lane during highway driving, even around sweeping corners.

Convenient connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless phone charging will be available across the line-up, with the introduction of additional connected services at the time of the electric Townstar launch.

Adaptable business solution

With versatile configurations available, the all-new Townstar has been comprehensively engineered to be a reliable, comfortable and efficient business mobility partner.

Featuring up to 3.9 square-meters of cargo space with a swiveling partition that increases available cargo space for long items, the new compact van can transport two Euro pallets and 800 kg of cargo with ease and has an up to 1,500 kg towing capacity (depending on powertrain), adapting to each businesses’ specific requirements.

The cargo area integrates large sliding doors that enable unloading and 60:40 French rear doors with 180 degree opening or tailgate rear door (uniquely offered on the passenger version). It also includes smart storage solutions and a dedicated space for on-board office tools.

For further details on specs and additional features, please see the full announcement here.

1 Intelligent Emergency Braking with Junction Assist technology reduces the risk of a crash with oncoming vehicles when turning across the opposite lane or when pedestrians are crossing the road (far side of the road). The technology applies emergency braking to help avoid a collision if necessary.

SOURCE: Nissan