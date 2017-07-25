Nissan accelerates in Brazil, starts a second work shift at Resende Industrial Complex

Marco Silva, president of Nissan Brazil, has officially launched the second work shift at Nissan’s Resende Industrial Complex. During his visit to the plant, Silva welcomed the 600 newly hired employees, part of a new work shift added to absorb an increase in the local demand for the Nissan Kicks. Nissan has assembled Kicks since April at its wholly owned plant in the Southern Rio de Janeiro State.

“This is a major milestone for Nissan,” said Silva. “Local production of the Kicks demonstrates the company’s healthy growth. We are strengthening our commitment to the country with investments and the creation of hundreds of jobs.”

Production of the Nissan Kicks at the Resende Industrial Complex in Brazil follows an investment of R$ 750 million ($192 million). The new employees were added to the production process gradually, after being trained and prepared following Nissan’s global quality standards.

“Nissan has world class manufacturing standards in Brazil with a focus on product quality, sustainability and efficiency,” said Silva. “Therefore, a comprehensive training program is pivotal so that employees may perform their activities with autonomy, precision, efficiency and safety.”

Before assuming their functions, the new employees underwent a four-stage training course. They were hired through Formasan, a program specifically developed in collaboration between Nissan and SENAI, a National Service for Industrial Training. Those who passed the skills assessment tests after the program continued to Nissan’s recruiting process.

As a result, Nissan’s Resende Industrial Complex has now a workforce of 2,400 employees divided in two shifts. Operating for three years now, the plant builds the Kicks crossover, the compact models March and Versa, as well as the modern 1-liter 3-cylinder 12V and 1.6-liter 4-cylinder 16V powertrains.

