Nissan 2021 – What’s New

What’s New – Summer 2020

Though the nation and auto industry has experienced difficult times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nissan is moving full-speed ahead with a full slate of exciting new models.

Continuing the momentum from 2020’s introductions of the new TITAN and all-new Versa and Sentra, Nissan has recently released information and photography on the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue compact SUV, which is scheduled to go on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide this fall. In the meantime, enjoy the following early preview.

Coming in August will be the arrival of 2021 models of the flagship Nissan GT-R and full-size TITAN and TITAN XD pickups. And watch for the upcoming 2021 Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition, just one of many reasons to celebrate the new model year at Nissan. Please stay tuned.

2021 Nissan Rogue

WHAT’S NEW:

“Family hub” interior offers extraordinary utility and comfort for all occupants, with available features such as 4-door Intelligent Key and tri-zone climate control

Enhanced available ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link1, standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, available wireless charging and available wireless Apple CarPlay®2 lead extensive suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies

All-new platform with enhanced driving dynamics and a range of available driver-assistance features create a confidence-inspiring driving experience

2021 Nissan Rogue set to go on sale in fall 2020

The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue is a true game changer – one of the most advanced Nissan SUVs ever, representing one of the most comprehensive model redesigns in Nissan history.

The all-new 2021 Rogue showcases dozens of new available Nissan technologies, ranging from a more powerful 2.5-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine and electronic shifter to new Vehicle Motion Control system and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link1 that uses navigation map data to help predict the highway ahead.

The 2021 Rogue also adds a new Platinum grade level (in addition to S, SV and SL grades), which features quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, a 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard meter display, head-up display, heated rear seats, wireless smart phone charging pad, Bose® Premium Audio System, Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay®2, and more.

All 2021 Rogue models are equipped with a new 2.5-liter 4-cylinder direct injection engine rated at 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft or torque. The engine is matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with manual mode. All four Rogue grades are offered with a choice of Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system or front-wheel drive.

The all-new Rogue will be offered in four well-equipped models: Rogue S, Rogue SV, Rogue SL and Rogue Premium – in all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive configurations

ProPILOT Assist cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Expected availability fall 2020 / winter 2021.

SOURCE: Nissan