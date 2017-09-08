Nissan 2018 – What’s new

At Nissan, the 2018 model year will be marked by exciting new products and new technologies – all in support of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, a global initiative that focuses on how Nissan vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society.

Three new technologies already have been announced: ProPILOT™ Assist, Rear Door Alert (RDA) and Intelligent Rearview Mirror (I-RVM). Nissan also recently announced that it is making Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standard on a projected one million vehicles sold in the United States for model year 2018, including seven of the company’s most popular models – Rogue/Rogue Sport, Altima, Murano, LEAF, Pathfinder, Maxima and Sentra (except manual transmission-equipped and all NISMO versions).

As for updates on 2018 models, this edition of What’s New features highlights of the 370Z Coupe, 370Z Roadster, 370Z NISMO Tech, Pathfinder, Armada and Versa Sedan.

In addition, the all-new 2018 LEAF makes its U.S. debut in early 2018 – with a 150-mile driving range, all new design inside and out, and a range of available safety, security and driving assistance technologies including ProPILOT™ Assist. Stay tuned for more information.

And finally, Nissan’s popular Midnight Edition lineup expands in 2018 with the addition of the unique blackout treatment on the TITAN, TITAN XD and Frontier pickups.

As always, full information on all Nissan vehicles is available online at nissannews.com. Stay tuned for additional What’s New updates as they become available.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility – building on global progress

The world is facing serious challenges such as air pollution, worsening traffic jams and frequent accidents. Nissan is committed to playing a role in addressing these challenges by making transportation safer, smarter and more enjoyable, with the ultimate goal of achieving zero emissions and zero fatalities. Nissan Intelligent Mobility is the roadmap to achieve this “zero-zero” future.

Guided by the vision of mobility for all, Nissan is democratizing these innovations by bringing them from luxury segments to affordable high volume models and ensuring everyone has access to the benefits. Nissan is making cars exciting partners for our customers.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility is not solely focused on autonomous vehicles – it is an initiative to differentiate Nissan by focusing on how our vehicles are driven, powered, and integrated into society. Some of these developments are not in the distant future – they are taking shape in the vehicles we drive today.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility encompasses three core areas of innovation:

Nissan Intelligent Driving helps to give customers more confidence through enhanced safety, control, and comfort for everyone on board. Driver Assist technologies can already be found in Nissan vehicles today, including the Japanese market Nissan Serena, the first model produced to feature ProPILOT Assist technology and will be joined by the European model Qashqai in fall 2017, along with the all-new, second-generation Nissan LEAF near the beginning of 2018.

Nissan Intelligent Power makes driving more exciting for customers by continuing to reduce emissions and increase fuel economy. Nissan is committed to a holistic approach to achieving zero-emission mobility by making internal combustion engines more efficient and putting more advanced technologies into our electric vehicles.

Nissan Intelligent Integration keeps customers more connected by conveniently linking Nissan cars to the wider society. Nissan is helping to shape a sustainable ecosystem enabling cars to interact with people, other cars and road infrastructure. This approach will eventually lead to remote vehicle operation, reduced traffic jams, more efficient car sharing, and improved energy management.





ProPILOT™ Assist

Nissan’s new ProPILOT™ Assist eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions. To activate the system, the driver simply pushes the blue ProPILOT Assist ON button, which is integrated into the right-side steering wheel spoke. Step two is to set the Intelligent Cruise Control when the desired speed is reached, as with a normal advanced cruise control system.

When lane markers are consistently detected, steering assist engages and the steering wheel/lane marker icons on the instrument panel turn green. Both right and left hand markers need to be detected by the front camera. Steering assist will engage or disengage depending on the visibility or presence of lane markers, though the Intelligent Cruise Control will remain active.

If the vehicle comes to a complete stop in a traffic jam situation for more than three seconds, the driver just presses the resume button or taps the accelerator pedal to begin moving again.

Rear Door Alert

The new Rear Door Alert (RDA)1 system can help remind Nissan owners to check the rear seat by using a series of distinctive honks as the driver is walking away from the vehicle. The audio alerts distinguish the Nissan RDA from other systems in the marketplace. The new RDA feature debuts as standard equipment on the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SUV and will be available on other Nissan models in the coming years.

RDA monitors the rear door switches to detect their open/closed status prior to and after a trip. If the system detects that a rear door was opened/closed prior to a trip, but then was not re-opened again after the trip was completed, given the vehicle was put in park and the ignition cycled off, the system responds with a series of notifications, starting with a display in the instrument panel and progressing to subtle but distinctive chirps of the horn.

Because there are so many scenarios when a driver might open a rear door, from throwing in a gym bag to cleaning the car, the RDA system is easily configurable and can be turned off temporarily or permanently through prompts in the cluster display.

1. Rear Door Alert is intended to remind people to check the back seats of their vehicle under certain circumstances. See Owners’ Manual for system limitations.



Click image to enlarge

Intelligent Rear View Mirror

Nissan’s new Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM)1 adds a built-in LCD monitor within the traditional rearview mirror to help provide clear rearward visibility unimpeded by traditional obstacles such as cargo or tall passengers. The 2018 Nissan Armada is the first Nissan vehicle to offer the new I-RVM technology. I-RVM is standard on the Armada Platinum grade.

The I-RVM system utilizes a high-performance, narrow-angle camera and a specially shaped LCD monitor, with a unique aspect ratio of approximately 4:1, versus conventional monitors’ 4:3 or 16:9. The camera projects a clear image onto the monitor for a better view, as well as a more comfortable driving experience.

The high-quality camera and image processing system implemented in the LCD monitor consistently results in a clear image with minimal glare, even during sunrise or sunset conditions or when the vehicle is being followed by a vehicle with strong headlights.

1. Not a substitute for proper vehicle operation. Cannot detect every object and does not eliminate blind spots or warn of moving objects. Always check surroundings and turn to look behind before moving vehicle.

2018 Nissan LEAF Newsroom

2018 Nissan LEAF

The all-new Nissan LEAF further strengthens Nissan’s position as the global leader in zero-emission electric vehicles. The best-selling electric car of all time has been completely reinvented for its second generation, combining greater range with a dynamic new design and advanced technologies to create the ultimate EV package. It goes on sale at Nissan dealers in all 50 states in early 2018 with a starting MSRP of $29,9901.

The new e-powertrain boosts acceleration and excitement. ProPILOT™ Assist and e-Pedal driver assistance technologies make driving more enjoyable, helping enhance safety and reduce stress. Drivers of the new LEAF will feel more confident, excited and connected, while contributing to a sustainable smart-mobility society.

The 2018 LEAF offers a range of 150 miles2, allowing drivers to enjoy longer journeys than the previous-generation vehicle. The new e-powertrain is rated at 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, providing improved acceleration and driver enjoyment.

The LEAF’s revolutionary e-Pedal technology transforms the driving experience. It lets drivers start, accelerate, decelerate and stop by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator. When the accelerator is fully released, regenerative and friction brakes are applied automatically, bringing the car to a complete stop. The car holds its position, even on uphill slopes, until the accelerator is pressed again. The reactiveness of e-Pedal helps maximize driving pleasure.

The new Nissan LEAF’s design includes a low, sleek profile that gives it a sharp, dynamic look. Along with excellent aerodynamics, the styling – from the sleek silhouette to the car’s “advanced expression” – evokes the exhilaration of driving an EV.

Familiar Nissan design features include the signature boomerang-shaped lamps and V-Motion flow in the front. The flush-surface grille in clear blue and the rear bumper’s blue molding emphasize its identity as a Nissan EV.

The LEAF’s completely redesigned cabin is focused on the driver, featuring a front panel in the form of a “gliding wing.” It combines an excellent use of space with functionality.

The interior design creates a relaxed ambience and premium quality feel, thanks to the carefully selected materials. Vibrant blue stitching in the seats, instrument panel and steering wheel has been incorporated as a symbol of Nissan’s electric vehicles. The 7-inch, full-color TFT display has been redesigned for easier comprehension of key features – such as the Safety Shield technology, power gauge and audio and navigation system information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added.

1.Price is Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes $885 destination charge, tax, title, license and options. Dealer sets actual price.

2.Projected MY18 EPA range of 150 miles. Actual range may vary based on driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.