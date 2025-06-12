NIRA Dynamics strengthens automotive safety through strategic partnership with BANF intelligent tire system

Strategic partnership enhances safety and efficiency in trucking

Swedish automotive software leader NIRA Dynamics AB is taking vehicle safety and predictive maintenance to the next level through a new partnership with South Korea’s BANF Smart Tire System. The collaboration, formalized via a memorandum of understanding, will integrate BANF’s advanced high-frequency tire sensors into NIRA’s well-established software ecosystem, boosting real-time monitoring capabilities specifically for commercial vehicles.

This partnership further cements NIRA’s role as a pioneer in sensor fusion and connected vehicle solutions. Founded in 2001 and based in Linköping, Sweden, NIRA has become a global powerhouse in automotive software, with its technologies deployed in over 120 million vehicles worldwide. Its indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS) recently surpassed the milestone of 110 million units sold, underscoring NIRA’s software-first approach to vehicle safety and sustainability.

Expanding NIRA’s software ecosystem with BANF’s hardware innovation

As part of the agreement, NIRA will incorporate BANF’s triaxial tire sensors into its Road Surface Information (RSI) and Wheel Safety Insights (WSI) platforms. These platforms already provide essential functions such as tire grip estimation, tread wear analysis, and loose wheel detection by processing data from existing vehicle sensors through proprietary algorithms.

BANF brings a crucial hardware breakthrough to the table: its Smart Profiler system wirelessly powers sensors inside fast-spinning tires, directly connected to the vehicle battery for seamless operation. This solves a major challenge in tire digitization—providing continuous power and real-time data transmission from rotating tires. Since 2020, NIRA’s RSI technology has aggregated anonymized data from connected vehicles to create real-time road condition maps. Integrating BANF’s sensors, which sample at 1kHz and 4kHz, enhances the system’s resolution, enabling more precise monitoring of commercial vehicle loads and dual-tire setups.

Otto Johansson, Head of Innovation at NIRA Dynamics, said, “This collaboration accelerates our vision of creating a comprehensive vehicle intelligence network. While our software solutions already process data from millions of vehicles, adding specialized hardware enables new use cases in predictive maintenance and ADAS applications.”

From software-only to integrated safety solutions

NIRA’s evolution from software-based tire pressure monitoring to multi-layered safety systems mirrors broader automotive trends. Its flagship Tire Pressure Indicator (TPI) technology eliminated the need for physical sensors by analyzing wheel speed signals, reducing electronic waste by an estimated 40,000 tons since 2005. Recent upgrades like TPI UX have enhanced detection accuracy while maintaining compliance with global TPMS regulations.

The company’s collaborations with automotive giants such as Volkswagen Group have resulted in innovations like Road Surface Alerts, which inform drivers of hazards on the road based on real-time friction and vehicle data.

Addressing critical safety needs in commercial vehicles

NIRA’s focus on medium and large commercial vehicles responds to pressing safety challenges. The Swedish Tire Safety Council reports thousands of annual wheel detachment incidents, many causing accidents. NIRA’s Loose Wheel Indicator (LWI), deployed in Audi vehicles since 2017, detects lug nut loosening using existing wheel speed sensors. This technology is now being extended to heavy-duty vehicles through the BANF partnership.

For fleet operators, NIRA’s integrated system offers operational benefits. Its Winter Road Insights product already helps Scandinavian road authorities optimize salt use and plowing routes by analyzing friction data from connected vehicles. Combined with BANF’s wear prediction algorithms, fleets can expect reduced tire replacement costs and improved fuel efficiency.

Ron Yoogun Lee, Head of Business Development at BANF, emphasized the company’s mission: “Our goal is to enhance cost-effectiveness, save lives, and preserve the environment by digitizing tires, which are the last analog domain in the mobility industry.”

Looking forward: predictive analytics and autonomous mobility

NIRA’s technology roadmap extends beyond traditional applications. Its Road Surface Conditions product, creates “grip maps” that enable SAE Level 2-3 autonomous vehicles to adjust driving behavior based on real-time friction data collected from various sources—including now BANF’s tire-level sensors.

Leveraging data from several million vehicles, NIRA is also developing AI models for predictive infrastructure maintenance.

Conclusion

The partnership between NIRA Dynamics and BANF represents a key milestone in the evolution of software-defined vehicle safety systems. By combining NIRA’s decades of expertise in automotive algorithms with BANF’s cutting-edge sensor hardware, the collaboration is redefining how commercial fleets and automakers monitor tire health and road safety. As connected vehicle networks grow, NIRA’s ability to transform raw sensor data into actionable intelligence positions it as a vital player in the future of smart, safe, and efficient mobility.

SOURCE: PR Newswire