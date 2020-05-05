NIO wins “Best of Best” at the Automotive Brand Contest with ES6

The Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO has received the top mark in the Automotive Brand Contest 2020 for the vehicle design of its second production model ES6. The company took first place in the category Exterior Premium Brand.

NIO had already been able to win prizes in the categories “Concepts”, “Brand Design” and “Digital” for the concept car “EVE” in 2017 when participating in the Automotive Brand Contest. Now a further award has been added, which has a special significance for NIO. NIO’s Vice President of Design, Kris Tomasson, who is responsible for all creative functions of the brand and automotive design, says: “After we already won prizes with NIO “EVE”, this important award is now the first for a series-production vehicle from NIO. The fact that the jury awarded our production-ready work top marks means a lot to us. It confirms once again that we are on the right track with our guideline ‘Driven by Design’.”

The Automotive Brand Contest is the only international design competition for automobile marques and has emerged as the important event in the sector. With the competition the German Design Council honors outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brand and brand design in the automotive industry. In this context the focus is on the integral and consistent use of the brand across all media and products.

SOURCE: NIO