Nio reaches 800,000 vehicle production milestone

On July 24, 2025, Nio’s 800,000th mass-produced vehicle rolled off the line at Nio Factory One in Hefei. This milestone reflects the remarkable progress of China’s automotive industry in technology and innovation, and underscores Nio’s decade-long dedication to building full-stack capabilities.

The 800,000th vehicle is an Onvo L90. Since the pre-order started on July 10, the L90 has received widespread interest and recognition from users and the market. Built upon Nio’s ten years of investment in the charging and swapping infrastructure, as well as continuous technological innovation, the L90 redefines the family-oriented three-row electric SUV by tackling two major user pain points: charging anxiety and space anxiety. The test drives for the L90 officially began on July 23. Nearly 600 test drive cars are now available at over 400 Onvo stores and showrooms in 140 cities in China. The L90 will be officially launched on July 31, with deliveries starting August 1.

This 800,000 production milestone starts a new chapter for Nio. The company remains committed to continuous innovation, ultimate products, and beyond-expectation services. One step at a time, it is steadily advancing toward its next milestone: one million vehicles.

