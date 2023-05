Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it expects to host the all-new ES6 launch event in China on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The all-new ES6 launch event will start at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 24, 2023 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on May 24, 2023), and the live video webcast will be accessible on multiple platforms in Mandarin Chinese, including nio.cn and Nio app.

