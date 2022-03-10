NIO Inc. successfully listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

"We will continue to make innovations in technologies, bring superior products and experiences to our users, and create long-term value for our investors," said William Bin Li, Nio founder, chairman and CEO

NIO, a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it has successfully listed, by way of introduction, its Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”). The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code “9866” in board lots of 10 Shares, and the stock short name is “NIO-SW”. The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Share, remain primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

“Thanks to the trust of our users, the commitment of our colleagues, and the support of our investors and partners, NIO has successfully listed on the SEHK,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “While the automotive industry is going through rapid transformation, we will continue to make innovations in technologies, bring superior products and experiences to our users, and create long-term value for our investors.”

