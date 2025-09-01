Nio Inc. sets new record with 31,305 deliveries, Onvo L90 exceeds 10,000 in first full month

NIO delivered 31,305 vehicles in August 2025

Nio delivered 31,305 vehicles in August 2025. The deliveries consisted of 10,525 vehicles from Nio‘s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, 16,434 vehicles from Nio’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 4,346 vehicles from Nio’s small smart high-end electric car brand firefly. As of now, Nio Inc. has delivered a cumulative total of 838,036 vehicles, of which the Nio brand has delivered 748,448, the ONVO brand has delivered 75,033, and firefly brand has delivered 14,555.

With 10,575 deliveries in its first full month, the ONVO L90 set a new record as the company’s fastest model to exceed 10,000 units.

SOURCE: Nio