Nio Inc. reports unaudited third quarter 2024 financial results

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

  • Vehicle deliveries were 61,855 in the third quarter of 2024, hitting a record high.
  • Total revenues were RMB18,673.5 million (US$2,661.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 7.0% from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Vehicle margin was 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB42.2 billion (US$6.0 billion) as of September 30, 2024.
  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB3,318.7 million (US$472.9 million).

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of vehicles to be between 72,000 and 75,000 units, representing an increase of approximately 43.9% to 49.9% from the same quarter of 2023.
  • Total revenues to be between RMB19,676 million (US$2,804 million) and RMB20,383 million (US$2,904 million), representing an increase of approximately 15.0% to 19.2% from the same quarter of 2023.

