Nio Inc. reports unaudited second quarter 2025 financial results

Nio Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Vehicle deliveries were 72,056 in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 25.6% from the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of 71.2% from the first quarter of 2025. Total revenues were RMB19,008.7 million (US$2,653.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.0% from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 57.9% from the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 10.0% in the second quarter of 2025, representing a significant increase from the first quarter of 2025.
The gross margin of other sales turned positive, reaching a record high of 8.2%. Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits was RMB27.2 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of June 30, 2025, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB3,007.0 million (US$419.8 million).
For the third quarter of 2025, Nio Inc. expects:
- Deliveries of vehicles to be between 87,000 and 91,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 40.7% to 47.1% from the same quarter of 2024.
- Total revenues to be between RMB21,812 million (US$3,045 million) and RMB22,876 million (US$3,193 million), representing an increase of approximately 16.8% to 22.5% from the same quarter of 2024.
SOURCE: Nio