Nio Inc. reaches new heights with 34,749 September deliveries, 64% growth YoY

Nio delivered 34,749 vehicles in September 2025, reaching a new monthly record and representing an increase of 64.1% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 13,728 vehicles from Nio’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 15,246 vehicles from the family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 5,775 vehicles from the small smart high-end electric car brand firefly. As of now, Nio Inc. has delivered a cumulative total of 872,785 vehicles, of which the Nio brand has delivered 762,176, the ONVO brand has delivered 90,279, and firefly brand has delivered 20,330.

SOURCE: Nio