Nio Inc. provides September and third quarter 2025 delivery update

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its September and third quarter 2025 delivery results.

The Company delivered 34,749 vehicles in September 2025, reaching a new monthly record and representing an increase of 64.1% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 13,728 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, 15,246 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand Onvo, and 5,775 vehicles from the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand Firefly. The Company delivered 87,071 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, reaching a new quarterly high and representing an increase of 40.8% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 872,785 as of September 30, 2025.

On September 20, 2025, Nio’s flagship premium SUV, the All-New ES8, was officially launched, with user deliveries starting shortly after. Built upon Nio’s decade-long technological achievements, the All-New ES8 represents the pinnacle of the latest smart EV technologies and is well positioned to lead large three-row SUVs into the battery electric era. Setting a new benchmark for the premium large three-row battery electric SUVs, the All-New ES8 offers users a refined, safe, and seamless experience on every journey towards a new horizon.

