NIO Inc. provides September and third quarter 2022 delivery update

NIO started deliveries of ET5 in late September 2022

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its September and third quarter 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 10,878 vehicles in September 2022. The deliveries consisted of 7,729 premium smart electric SUVs including 1,895 ES7s, and 3,149 premium smart electric sedans including 2,928 ET7s and 221 ET5s. NIO delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, increasing by 29.3% year-over-year and achieving record-high quarterly deliveries. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 249,504 as of September 30, 2022.

SOURCE: NIO