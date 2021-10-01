NIO Inc. provides September and third quarter 2021 delivery update

Company achieved new record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced its September 2021 delivery results.

With the concerted efforts of NIO teams and supply chain partners, NIO delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September 2021, an all-time high monthly record representing a robust growth of 125.7% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,978 ES8s, the Company’s six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 5,260 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 3,390 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 24,439 vehicles in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 100.2% year-over-year and exceeding the higher end of the Company’s quarterly guidance. As of September 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 142,036 vehicles.

On September 30, 2021, NIO opened its NIO House and completed its first batch of vehicle deliveries in Norway.

