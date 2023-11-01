Nio Inc. provides October 2023 delivery update

Nio delivered 16,074 vehicles in October 2023, increasing by 59.8% year-over-year

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its October 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 16,074 vehicles in October 2023, increasing by 59.8% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 11,086 premium smart electric SUVs, and 4,988 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 415,623 as of October 31, 2023.

In October 2023, ET5T was awarded the five-star safety rating by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), marking it as the third Nio model to achieve the five-star rating under new Euro NCAP 2023 protocols, following the ET5 and EL7. Safety has always been a top priority for Nio throughout the entire product design, development, and manufacturing process. Going forward, NIO will remain committed to pursuing the industry’s highest safety standards and providing users across the globe with a joyful experience.

As of October 31, 2023, Nio had deployed 2,079 Power Swap Stations globally, with 621 of them strategically located along expressways in China. In addition, our global charging network consisted of 1,923 Power Charger Stations with 9,122 supercharging piles and 1,436 destination charging stations with 10,457 destination chargers in operation as of the same date.

SOURCE: Nio