Nio Inc. provides May 2025 delivery update

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its May 2025 delivery results.

The Company delivered 23,231 vehicles in May 2025, representing an increase of 13.1% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 13,270 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, 6,281 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,680 vehicles from the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY. Cumulative deliveries reached 760,789 as of May 31, 2025.

