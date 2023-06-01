Nio Inc. provides May 2023 delivery update

Nio delivered 6,155 vehicles in May 2023

Nio Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its May 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 6,155 vehicles in May 2023. The deliveries consisted of 2,396 premium smart electric SUVs, and 3,759 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 333,410 as of May 31, 2023.

On May 24, 2023, Nio launched the All-New ES6, a smart electric all-round SUV in China and started its deliveries the next day. Derived from NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2.0), the All-New ES6 offers enhanced driving and riding experiences with exquisite design, high performance, superior comfort, and advanced digital systems. The All-New ES6 caters to wide-ranging journeys of users for their family, business and leisure needs.

In addition, Nio plans to launch a new vehicle model based on NT2.0, ET5 Touring, a mid-size smart electric tourer and start its delivery to users in June 2023.

SOURCE: Nio