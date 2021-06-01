NIO Inc. provides May 2021 delivery update

NIO delivered 6,711 vehicles in May 2021, increasing by 95.3% year-over-year

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, today provided its May 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 6,711 vehicles in May 2021, representing a solid 95.3% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,412 ES8s, the Company’s six-seater and seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,017 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,282 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of May 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 109,514 vehicles.

In May, the Company’s vehicle delivery was adversely impacted for several days due to the volatility of semiconductor supply and certain logistical adjustments. Based on the current production and delivery plan, the Company will be able to accelerate the delivery in June to make up for the delays from May. The company maintains and reiterates the delivery guidance of 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021.

