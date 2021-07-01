NIO Inc. provides June and second quarter 2021 delivery update

Company achieved record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, today announced its June and second quarter 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 8,083 vehicles in June 2021, a new monthly record representing a robust 116.1% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,498 ES8s, the Company’s six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,755 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,830 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 21,896 vehicles in the three months ended June 2021, a new quarterly record representing a strong increase of 111.9% year-over-year. As of June 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 117,597 vehicles.

