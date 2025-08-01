Nio Inc. provides July 2025 delivery update

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its July 2025 delivery results

The Company delivered 21,017 vehicles in July 2025. The deliveries consisted of 12,675 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, 5,976 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 2,366 vehicles from the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY. Cumulative deliveries reached 806,731 as of July 31, 2025.

Our smart large-space flagship SUV, the ONVO L90, was officially launched on July 31, 2025, with user deliveries starting shortly after. Built upon Nio’s leading technological innovations, the ONVO L90 has been thoughtfully engineered with deep insights into the evolving needs of large three-row SUV users. It is designed to delight every family member on every journey, delivering extraordinary spaciousness, premium comfort, all-scenario intelligence, and an exceptional driving and riding experience.

