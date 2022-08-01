NIO Inc. provides July 2022 delivery update

NIO delivered 10,052 vehicles in July 2022, increasing by 26.7% year-over-year

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its July 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 10,052 vehicles in July 2022, representing an increase of 26.7% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 7,579 premium smart electric SUVs, and 2,473 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 227,949 as of July 31, 2022. The production of the ET7 and the EC6 in July 2022 was constrained by the supply of casting parts. The Company has been working closely with supply chain partners and expects to accelerate vehicle production in the following months of the third quarter of 2022.

On July 6, 2022, NIO’s 1,000th Power Swap station was put into service in Tibet, China, fully powered by clean energy. As of July 31, 2022, NIO had deployed 1,047 Power Swap stations in China, through which over 10 million battery swaps had been completed cumulatively. In addition, our charging network in China consisted of 948 Power Charger stations with 5,137 chargers and 828 destination charging stations with 5,083 chargers in operation as of the same date. NIO’s power network covers all the provincial administrative regions in mainland China, providing holistic power solutions to users.

SOURCE: NIO