NIO Inc. provides January 2022 delivery update

NIO delivered 9,652 vehicles in January 2022, increasing by 33.6% year-over-year

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its January 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 9,652 vehicles in January 2022, representing an increase of 33.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,531 ES8s, the Company’s six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 5,247 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,874 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of January 31, 2022, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 176,722 vehicles.

In January 2022, the Company released Aspen 3.0.5 NO, which is exclusively developed for Norway, to users in the local market, marking its first firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update outside of China. Aspen is the smart operating system of NIO vehicles based on NIO Technology Platform 1.0 (NT1.0). As of January 31, 2022, NIO has pushed FOTA updates to its users for over 1.3 million times cumulatively, releasing 199 new features and 401 enhancements.

In addition, the Company has been accelerating the deployment of its power, sales and service network. As of January 31, 2022, NIO has built 836 Power Swap stations, 3,766 Power Chargers and 3,656 destination chargers, and opened 42 NIO Houses, 341 NIO Spaces, 55 NIO Service Centers and 180 authorized service centers across China. The infrastructure expansion serves as the solid foundation to continuously bring experiences beyond expectations to users.

