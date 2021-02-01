NIO Inc. provides January 2021 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its January 2021 delivery results.
NIO delivered 7,225 vehicles in January 2021, a new monthly record representing a strong 352.1% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,660 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,720 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,845 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV. As of January 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 82,866 vehicles.
SOURCE: NIO