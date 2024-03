Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its February 2024 delivery results

Nio delivered 8,132 vehicles in February 2024. The deliveries consisted of 4,765 premium smart electric SUVs, and 3,367 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 467,781 as of February 29, 2024.

