NIO Inc. provides February 2022 delivery update

NIO delivered 6,131 vehicles in February 2022, increasing by 9.9% year-over-year

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its February 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 6,131 vehicles in February 2022, representing an increase of 9.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,084 ES8s, the Company’s six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,309 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 1,738 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of February 28, 2022, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 182,853 vehicles.

During the production suspension of the NIO-JAC manufacturing plant in the Spring Festival holiday from January 31 to February 6, 2022, the Company adjusted the production lines to prepare for the delivery of ET7 in March 2022.

On February 28, 2022, the Company received a letter of in-principle approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SHEK”) for the secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares by way of introduction on the Main Board of the SEHK with the trading expected to commence on March 10, 2022.

