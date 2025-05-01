Nio Inc. provides April 2025 delivery update

Nio Inc., a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its April 2025 delivery results

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its April 2025 delivery results.

The Company delivered 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, representing an increase of 53.0% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 19,269 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, 4,400 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and initial deliveries of the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY, which started in late April 2025. Cumulative deliveries reached 737,558 as of April 30, 2025.

Our small smart high-end electric car, firefly, was officially launched on April 19, 2025. Built upon Nio’s expertise in research and development, design capabilities, safety standards, and intelligent technologies, firefly embodies the brand DNA of being “vivid, thoughtful and solid.” It offers a vivid driving experience where users can embrace the freedom to glow. Following the product launch, firefly started deliveries in China in late April 2025, with plans to gradually reach global markets in the near future.

SOURCE: Nio