Nio Inc. announces that deliveries in July 2023 reached 20,462 vehicles

Company achieved new record-high monthly deliveries

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its July 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 20,462 vehicles in July 2023, representing an increase of 103.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 14,066 premium smart electric SUVs, and 6,396 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 364,579 as of July 31, 2023.

The deliveries of the All-New ES6, a smart electric all-round SUV, have been growing solidly since its debut in late May 2023, and exceeded 10,000 units monthly in July 2023. The All-New ES6 caters to wide-ranging journeys of users for their family, business and leisure needs.

In July 2023, both ET5 and EL7 were awarded the five-star rating in 2023 Euro NCAP safety tests. Both models achieved the best Euro NCAP scores since 2020 for sedans and SUVs respectively in the vehicle crash tests for occupant protection. Nio has always been committed to setting the highest safety standards and providing a reassuring and joyful experience for users around the world.

SOURCE: Nio