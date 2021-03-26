NIO Inc. announces temporary suspension of production for five working days

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announces that the Company decides to temporarily suspend the vehicle production activity in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for five working days starting from March 29, 2021 due to semiconductor shortage.

The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the Company’s production volume in March 2021. The Company expects to deliver approximately 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, adjusted from previously released outlook of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles.

