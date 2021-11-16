NIO ET7 comes standard with Dolby Atmos

On Nov. 16, NIO announced that Dolby Atmos will come standard on all NIO ET7s, the smart flagship electric sedan of the company, and combined with the 7.1.4 immersive sound system, bringing the in-car audio experience beyond users’ expectation

On Nov. 16, NIO announced that Dolby Atmos will come standard on all NIO ET7s, the smart flagship electric sedan of the company, and combined with the 7.1.4 immersive sound system, bringing the in-car audio experience beyond users’ expectation.

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Widely embraced by leading artists and creatives, record labels, and music streaming services, music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by fully immersing the audience, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlocks new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners.

The ET7’s audio system comes standard with 23 speakers and a total output of 1000W. The four primary channels use a 3-way speaker array which features dedicated tweeter, mid-tone and bass driver, a subwoofer plus four overhead speakers. Combining the leading active tuning algorithm and Dolby Atmos’ excellent detail and clarity, the ET7 provides an immersive listening experience beyond users’ expectation.

Mark Zhou, NIO’s Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Product Committee, said, “NIO aims to keep improving the value of the car apart from driving and riding, and creating surprises for users through the integration of technological progress and emotional experience. The collaboration between Dolby and NIO will make users more deeply bonded with the music they love, and jointly push forward the in-car experience.”

John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories, said, “We are excited to extend the future of car audio to consumers in China and internationally by integrating Dolby Atmos in the ET7. Music is an important aspect of the in-car experience. Whether you want to immerse yourself in the music or simply complement your drive – once you experience the subtle detail and raw power of Dolby Atmos – music in your car will never be the same. We cannot wait to bring that extraordinary listening experience to users with the ET7.”

The ET7 is now available for pre-order on NIO app and the deliveries are estimated to begin in Q1 2022.

Alongside today’s ET7 announcement, NIO Radio, an exclusive Radio for NIO users, will also support Dolby Atmos. NIO Radio, free from geographical boundaries, aims at providing a third way of getting connected in the community NIO users, after NIO App and NIO House have connected NIO user community online and offline.

NIO users can look forward to enjoying the auditory feast on the ET7 by subscribing to NIO Radio’s Dolby Atmos program.

SOURCE: NIO