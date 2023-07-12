NIO ET5 and EL7 achieves five-star rating in Euro NCAP

The NIO ET5 smart electric mid-size sedan and NIO EL7 smart electric mid-large SUV have both been awarded the maximum five-star safety ratings in the latest 2023 Euro NCAP safety tests.

July 12, 2023 – The NIO ET5 smart electric mid-size sedan and NIO EL7 smart electric mid-large SUV have both been awarded the maximum five-star safety ratings in the latest 2023 Euro NCAP safety tests.

As one of the most authoritative safety testing organizations in the automotive industry, Euro NCAP has rigorous and comprehensive testing standards. The updated 2023 Euro NCAP protocols are much more stringent than ever before. More than 100 active safety scenarios have been added, including motorcycles as a road target type, which has greatly increased the complexity of road traffic scenarios. New vulnerable road user and passive safety tests, vehicle submergence and Advanced eCall tests have also been added to assessment protocols. Since the implementation of the new protocol, NIO became the first automotive brand to achieve a five-star safety rating.

The NIO ET5 scored 96% in adult occupant safety, 85% in child occupant safety, 83% in vulnerable road user safety, and 81% in safety assist tests. Furthermore, it scored full marks in two lateral impact tests: the side mobile barrier and side pole tests.

Meanwhile, the NIO EL7 scored 93% in adult occupant safety, 85% in child occupant safety, 80% in vulnerable road user safety, and 79% in safety assist tests. The EL7 earned full marks in three tests: frontal impact full width rigid barrier testing, and lateral impact side mobile barrier and side pole tests.

“Providing users with the utmost peace of mind is crucial for the NIO user experience,” says Danilo Teobaldi, Principal Chief Engineer of Vehicle engineering at NIO. “We have invested in a powerful research and development capability that has enabled NIO to set high safety standards and strategies for our second-generation technology platform. This strength in R&D is the reason behind ET5 and EL7 being able to achieve the Euro NCAP five-star safety rating: every safety improvement is worth every effort.”

Both NIO’s ET5 and EL7 feature autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems that performed well in tests with other vehicles and road users, demonstrating good or adequate performance in tests involving vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles. Both vehicles are also able to apply brakes after a collision to avoid a secondary impact.

Aligned with Euro NCAP’s new flood testing, both the ET5 and EL7 can maintain door and window functions long enough for occupants to escape in the event of the vehicle being submerged.

SOURCE: NIO