NIO ES8 receives 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

On September 8, 2021, the NIO ES8 was awarded the five-star safety rating by European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP). NIO will soon start delivering the NIO ES8 in Norway.

The Euro NCAP testing protocols 2020 introduced the frontal impact with a mobile progressive deformable barrier (MPDB), occupant protection in the far-side impact, driver monitoring, rescue and extrication, more test scenarios for Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and also raised the speed of mobile side barrier to 60 km/h in the side impact test. The new protocols represent a more stringent requirement for a vehicle’s active and passive safety.

The high-strength all-aluminum body and active safety features standard on all NIO ES8s are fundamental to its five-star rating. The passenger compartment of the NIO ES8 remained stable in the frontal offset impact test, with dummy readings showing good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. In both the frontal-offset impact test and the side barrier impact test, the NIO ES8 provided good protection to all critical body areas of the 6-year and 10-year dummies and scored full marks in this part of the assessment. The AEB system of the NIO ES8 achieved good performance in protecting vulnerable road users and car-to-car tests. With the outstanding results in the driver monitoring and lane support tests, the NIO ES8 earned 92% in the Safety Assist category under the new protocols.

SOURCE: NIO