On July 1, NIO announced the delivery of 10,707 vehicles in June 2023, representing a month-on-month growth of 74.0%. In the first half of 2023, NIO delivered a total of 54,561 new vehicles. The number of cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 344,117 as of June 30, 2023.

SOURCE: Nio