Nio Day 2025 successfully held in Hangzhou

Nio Day 2025 took place at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center, the first time the event was celebrated in autumn. Under the theme “Grow with the Light,” the latest products and innovations were shared with global users.

Inspired by the theme “Grow with the Light,” More than 700 Nio users and outstanding creators deeply participated in this year’s co-creation. The theme song of Nio Day 2025, created and performed by Nio Band, gives voice to the power of growth. The Nio User Documentary captures 20 users with unique stories and journeys, paying tribute to everyone growing with aspiration. The panoramic artwork featuring the G318 Sichuan-Xizang Power Swap Route made its debut, tracing the one-of-a-kind journey. This year, all proceeds from the User Marketplace will be donated to the Zhejiang Charity Federation. Nio Users Foundation will match the donation and follow up on the project, helping more people in need.

Nio’s premium flagship SUV, the All-New ES8, was officially launched. The seven-seater Executive Premium Edition is available from RMB 406,800, or from RMB 298,800 with the BaaS plan. The six-seater Executive Premium Edition is priced from RMB 406,800, or from RMB 298,800 with the battery subscription plan of Nio Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS). The six-seater Executive Signature Edition starts at RMB 446,800, or RMB 338,800 with the BaaS plan. Deliveries of the All-New ES8 will start on September 21.

Nio ES8 is a groundbreaker of China’s large three-row battery electric SUVs. As the world’s first smart EV evolving to its third generation, the All-New ES8 is the fruit of Nio’s decade-long technological innovation, ushering the segment into the electric era.

At Nio Day 2025 in Hangzhou, the Smart Electric Executive Flagship ET9 Horizon Edition is officially launched, starting from RMB 818,000, or from RMB 710,000 with the BaaS plan. Delivery will begin at the end of September.

As the pinnacle of Nio’s decade-long innovation, the ET9 redefines the standards for executive flagships with fundamental technologies, and sets a new benchmark for premium smart EV technology. The ET9 Horizon Edition further elevates its design and craftsmanship, blending the beauty of sky and earth, and reflecting flagship aesthetics.

Inspired by the Nio logo, the ET9 Horizon Edition features a two-tone body. With the upper half representing the sky and vision, and the lower half symbolizing the earth and action, the seamless fusion conveys a sense of effortless command. Integrating artistry, exquisite craftsmanship, and top-notch technology, the ET9 Horizon Edition is a flagship of design, technology, and executive luxury, built for pioneers with vision, action, and taste.

“The first Nio Day in autumn brings a better experience for users and friends from the media. Making its third appearance on the Nio Day stage, the ET9 embodies Nio’s brand philosophy with the Horizon Edition. The All-New ES8, the epitome of Nio’s decade-long innovation, will join hands with the ONVO L90 to lead large three-row SUVs into the electric era,” said William Li, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nio. “2025 is a turning point. The good experiences brought by BEVs will outweigh the inconvenience of recharging. Users’ choices and market data have proven that the premium new energy vehicle market is accelerating its transition to the electric era. Building on over ten years of technological innovation, NIO will continue to meet user needs with high-quality products and services.”

SOURCE: Nio