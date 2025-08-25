Nio Day 2025, see you in Hangzhou

Nio Day is our annual gathering with users and a stage where we share our achievements in technological innovation

Nio Day is our annual gathering with users and a stage where we share our achievements in technological innovation. This is the first time that Nio Day takes place in autumn. With a shorter preparation window and greater complexity in coordination, the Organizing Committee, guided by the User Advisors’ advice and after rounds of discussions, chose Hangzhou as the host city. At the same time, the All-New ES8 will also be officially launched at the event.

Hangzhou is a city where millennial cultural heritage meets modern vitality. Famous for the serene beauty of the West Lake, the roaring tides of the Qiantang River, and the tasteful tea culture, it shines with its spirit of “Elegant and Harmonious, Generous and Open,” which keeps it at the forefront of the times. Since 2022, Nio users in Hangzhou have been passionately championing the city’s bid to host NIO Day. Their enthusiasm and dedication have inspired the whole user community. At Nio Day 2025, you can not only savor Longjing tea and Hangzhou delicacies, but also experience the city’s profound cultural charm and spirit of innovation. Join us for this celebration and immerse yourself in lakes and mountains.

To pay tribute to the unique charm of Hangzhou, Nio Day 2025 presents a specially designed city icon, inspired by the classic four-petal blooming osmanthus and infused with elements of vibrant growth. This design evokes the poetic image of seeking osmanthus along the West Lake under the moon, while symbolizing the welcoming spirit of Nio Day.

September is not only the golden season of autumn, but also a time of growth and harvest. With the theme of “Grow with the Light,” we continue to share stories of “Vision, Action” at Nio Day 2025.

