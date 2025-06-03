Nio announces expansion into seven additional European markets in cooperation with local distribution partners

Nio, a global smart electric vehicle company, is expanding its European rollout by entering seven additional markets in 2025 and 2026, offering local users an innovative, sustainable and premium mobility experience

Nio, a global smart electric vehicle company, is expanding its European rollout by entering seven additional markets in 2025 and 2026, offering local users an innovative, sustainable and premium mobility experience. By pursuing a well-considered, multi-channel strategy, Nio will increase its reach across Europe while continuing to build on its established direct-to-consumer business and service network in key regions. For Belgium and Luxembourg, Nio cooperates with the Hedin Mobility Group, one of Europe’s largest mobility providers. AutoWallis, the leading car trading and mobility service provider in the CEE region, will be the partner for Austria and Hungary (as of 2025) as well as for the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania (by 2026).

The new collaborations mark the next strategic step in Nio’s European expansion. In the coming weeks, NIO will continue to increase the number of retail locations by offering its vehicles in additional European markets.

New partnership for seven European markets

The launch in seven countries marks a new phase in Nio’s European expansion, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

“Europe is a core pillar of our global strategy and a region where we see tremendous potential for smart, user-centric mobility. With these seven new countries, we are entering strategically important markets that are ready for sustainable innovation,” says Thijs Meijling, Head of Nio Europe Business. “Our expansion follows a clear principle: we focus on markets where our integrated service and product landscape can unfold its full potential and deliver tangible value to users. With a scalable business model driven by digital innovation and a multi-brand portfolio that addresses both premium and urban segments, we are setting new standards for what smart mobility in Europe can be – intelligent, flexible and built around users’ needs.”

The initial offer in the new markets will feature a comprehensive selection from two distinct brands:

Nio, focused on premium smart electric vehicles, including: Nio EL6, a smart electric all-round SUV Nio EL8, a safe, spacious and sustainable luxury six-seat SUV Nio ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan Nio ET5 Touring, a smart electric tourer designed for lifestyle versatility

firefly, Nio’s new brand for high-end compact EVs – a small, intelligent electric vehicle tailored for urban users.

All Nio vehicles are built on Nio’s proprietary software and hardware platforms, featuring intelligent driving capabilities, the NOMI AI assistant and seamless connectivity features.

Premium experience enabled by digital services and local expertise

This new approach reflects Nio’s User Enterprise DNA, which places user experience, flexibility and service excellence at the core of every touchpoint.

Thijs Meijling adds: “We are confident that our partners, with their strong retail footprint and local market expertise, will deliver on these high standards – ensuring that users in those new markets benefit from the same seamless, premium experience already trusted by thousands of Nio users across Europe. The ownership experience will be fully integrated: from financing and service to charging infrastructure and digital user services.”

The new partnerships build on Nio’s long-term vision of creating a sustainable mobility ecosystem in Europe and highlight the growing momentum behind the company’s expansion strategy. In the coming weeks, Nio will announce further news for selected European markets – each designed to bring lasting value to local users and to strengthen the company’s regional presence.

SOURCE: Nio