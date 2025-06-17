Nio and firefly expand into Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria and start a distribution model in Denmark

Nio takes the next step in its European expansion journey with local distribution partners

Nio, a global smart electric vehicle company, is expanding its European rollout to four additional markets in 2025 and 2026: Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria with the Nio and firefly brands. For Portugal, Nio cooperates from 2025 with the JAP Group, one of the leading mobility providers in Southwestern Europe with more than 120 years of expertise in the automotive industry. The Motodynamics Group, founded in 1969 and internationally active since the 1990s, will be the partner for Greece from 2025 as well as Cyprus and Bulgaria from 2026.

New partnerships for new markets

“Europe is a key pillar of our global strategy, with strong potential for smart, user-centric mobility. Working with established distributor networks and partners with deep local expertise allows us to scale sustainably and bring our products to new markets more efficiently”, says Thijs Meijling, Head of Nio Europe Business.

In addition, Nio will realign its distribution in Denmark as the next step on its European growth path and work together with Nic. Christiansen Group, one of the leading mobility providers for Scandinavia, as the general distributor for its brands. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2025.

“Over the past two years, we’ve gained valuable insights into the diversity of European markets as well as the importance of working with local partners. While our direct-to-consumer model remains a core part of our strategy, we will accelerate market development by collaborating with distributors in Europe. The Nic. Christiansen Group brings decades of regional expertise, which will help us tailor the Nio experience to the unique dynamics of the Danish market”, says Thijs Meijling, Head of Nio Europe Business.

The launch in Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria and the start of the distribution model in Denmark mark a new phase in Nio’s European expansion, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to the region. By pursuing a well-considered, multi-channel strategy, Nio will increase its reach across Europe while continuing to build on its established direct-to-consumer business and service network in key regions.

The initial offer in the new markets will feature a comprehensive selection from two distinct brands:

Nio, focused on premium smart electric vehicles, including:

Nio EL6, a smart electric all-round SUV

Nio EL8, a safe, spacious and sustainable luxury six-seat SUV

Nio ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan

Nio ET5 Touring, a smart electric tourer designed for lifestyle versatility

firefly, Nio’s new brand for high-end compact EVs – a small, intelligent electric vehicle tailored for urban users.

All vehicles are built on Nio’s proprietary software and hardware platforms, featuring intelligent driving capabilities, AI assistant and seamless connectivity features.

Premium experience enabled by digital services and local expertise

This new approach reflects Nio’s User Enterprise DNA, which places user experience, flexibility and service excellence at the core of every touchpoint.

The new partnerships build on Nio’s long-term vision of creating a sustainable mobility ecosystem in Europe and highlight the growing momentum behind the company’s expansion strategy. On June 3rd, Nio and firefly announced a cooperation with the Hedin Mobility Group for Belgium and Luxembourg and a strategic partnership with AutoWallis. As part of this collaboration, sales and service operations in Austria and Hungary are scheduled to begin in 2025, followed by the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland in 2026.

SOURCE: firefly