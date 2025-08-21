Nio all-new ES8 pre-order starts at RMB 416,800

On August 21, 2025, NIO’s Premium Flagship SUV, the All-New ES8, was officially unveiled and opened for pre-orders

On August 21, 2025, Nio’s Premium Flagship SUV, the All-New ES8, was officially unveiled and opened for pre-orders. The six- and seven-seater variants of the Executive Premium Edition are priced from RMB 416,800, or from RMB 308,800 with the battery subscription plan of Nio Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS). The Executive Signature Edition starts from RMB 456,800, or from RMB 348,800 with the BaaS plan. The official launch of the All-New ES8 is in late September, with user deliveries starting upon launch.

From August 21, 2025, until the official launch, users who pre-order the All-New ES8 will enjoy a limited-time offer: an RMB 5,000 pre-order deposit for an RMB 10,000 deduction from the purchase price. In addition to the pre-order offer, Nio’s existing users buying the All-New ES8 also enjoy exclusive repurchasing benefits: an RMB 12,000 repurchase voucher for the original ES8 owners, plus additional 20,000 bonus points for owners of the ES8 Founders’ Edition; an RMB 8,000 repurchase voucher for original owners of other Nio models; 20,000 bonus points for original owners of ONVO or firefly. (Benefits cannot be combined.)

The first-generation Nio ES8 started a new chapter for China’s smart electric vehicles, for China’s premium automotive brands, and for large three-row battery electric SUVs. It is an innovation leader in technology and user experience.

The All-New ES8 evolves from a mid-large SUV into a large SUV, elevating both space and experience. As the latest product based on Nio’s 12 full-stack technological capabilities, the All-New ES8 redefines luxury at a new level. Powered by industry-leading EV technologies and a nationwide charging and battery swapping network in China, the All-New ES8 ushers three-row SUVs into the all-electric era, accompanying users to progress confidently across every scenario on their journey toward success and new horizons.

Confident and refined original design

Following Nio’s design DNA of Pure, Human, Progressive, and Sophisticated, while re-rendering the brand’s timeless design language, Nio’s design philosophy has evolved to the third generation: Design for Success. Designed for those who lead, the All-New ES8 is a perfect embodiment of this new principle.

Measuring 5,280 mm in length and 3,130 mm in wheelbase, the All-New ES8 stands as the largest battery electric SUV in China. It’s iconic floating roofline paired with the segment’s largest flush windows creates an elegant yet commanding presence. The reimagined dual-layer Double-Dash daytime running lights feature a multi-faceted crystal design for added brilliance and precision, while the industry’s longest taillight shaped like a sleek fletching is crafted with 600 SuperRed LEDs, ensuring unmistakable recognition at night. The High-Definition Projection Lights (HDPL) introduce three welcome signatures, with the industry’s largest projection area of 50 m².

Inspired by the beautiful skies, the All-New ES8 comes in six exterior colors. The new color, Arctic Black, is crafted with a specially developed industry-leading 65 µm clear coat, delivering a deep and elegant finish.

Inside, sculpted lines shape a cocooning cabin, creating an exclusive, embracing vibe. The ambient lighting, designed with diffuse reflection, runs seamlessly from front to rear and into the trunk. Together with the Skyline display on the dashboard, it creates the artistic PanoSpace with nine themes and 16 dynamic lighting effects. The debuting theme, “Galaxy Walk,” draws inspiration from the majestic Milky Way over the Gobi Desert at summer’s end.

The meticulously selected interior materials reinforce the refined luxury of the All-New ES8. A class-leading soft-touch coverage of 52 m² ensures all primary contact surfaces offer a smooth touch. The seats bring together supple Nappa leather and double-stitched diamond quilting for an exquisite finish. Details such as the brushed metal speaker covers inspired by celestial orbits, 27.5m of satin-finish trim, and authentic wood accents create a bespoke cabin atmosphere. The interior is available in four curated themes: Pamir Brown, Warm Gravel, Gangri Blue, and Sappanwood Red. The interplay of colors, textures, and finishes further elevates this premium and sophisticated space.

A bespoke mobile living space for every journey

The All-New ES8 offers both six- and seven-seater variants. With a class-leading cabin area of 6.2 m², this three-row SUV offers the most generous longitudinal space, ensuring wide-open comfort for every occupant across all three rows. It also boasts the largest open view in its class. Featuring an expansive glass area of 4.7 m², including a segment-leading panoramic glass roof of 1.4 m², every seat and every row has a clear view of the starry sky above. The air suspension lowers the ride height by 50 mm in just seven seconds, while the second row step-in height is as low as 380 mm, allowing effortless entry and graceful seating without the need for side steps.

The All-New ES8 offers impressive cargo capacity beyond its class even with six people onboard, totaling 777L, with three thoughtfully designed storage areas leading the segment in volume. The 230L power front trunk easily accommodates two 20-inch suitcases and one 14-inch suitcase, while the 547L trunk can hold eight 20-inch ones plus a 14-inch for kids. Additionally, the 132L underfloor storage provides extra space, turning the All-New ES8 into a generous carrier for six people and twelve suitcases.

Premium comfort

Continuing its leadership among premium large three-row SUVs, the All-New ES8 six-seater is the only model in the segment to equip three zero-gravity seats as standard. Beyond the signature front Lounge Seat, it’s the first time for two zero-gravity seats featuring ultra-wide leg support to be available in the second row. The second-row right-hand seat also offers lateral sliding, so that all three seats can shift to zero-gravity mode simultaneously. At the same time, the third-row uniquely supports generous 130-degree recline, ensuring a first-class lounge experience even on the third row.

Flexible seating configurations adapt seamlessly to diverse needs. While a five-zone intelligent climate control system maintains perfect comfort across the whole cabin, an 8.8L smart drawer fridge keeps food and beverages at their ideal temperature between -2°C and 55°C. 242 acoustic optimizations ensure a serene cabin environment, and the segment’s largest 1.7 ㎡ dimming glass can be switched between three modes: Clear, Sunshade, and Privacy. Combined with the industry-only four-zone independent control, they offer light and privacy as you prefer with a simple touch.

Immersive audio-visual experience

The All-New ES8 redefines cabin entertainment with the Nio LYRA 8.1.4.2 Immersive Sound System, featuring 27 speakers and 2,600W of rated power. The system supports Dolby Atmos to provide unparalleled auditory experience. Pioneering roof-mounted center speaker module, paired with the first-ever application of Dirac RRM technology, delivers impeccably synchronized sound and visuals, elevating the cabin acoustics to a concert-hall level.

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision available on both the front and rear displays. The 15.6-inch AMOLED center display offers stunning detail, and the industry-only automotive-grade 21.4-inch mini-LED overhead display is blue-light-free, delivering ultra-high resolution with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. One tap to enable Theater Mode and transform the second-row right zero-gravity seat into an MPA-certified best viewing position. Debuting globally, the flowing ambient lighting effect dances dynamically in sync with on-screen visuals, bringing to passengers a multi-sensory feast.

Flagship-level performance

Powered by Nio’s latest 900V full-domain high-voltage architecture and a standard 102 kWh battery, the All-New ES8’s dual motors generate 520 kW of power and 700 N·m of peak torque, taking only 3.97 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill. Aerodynamic improvements in 122 areas achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.259, enabling a range of up to 635 km in CLTC tests.

The advanced chassis integrates front and rear five-link suspensions with standard dual-chamber air suspension, offering up to 100 mm height travel. The vehicle can be lowered by 50 mm in just seven seconds, offering effortless entry and exit on par with MPVs.

Powered by AI, Nio’s PrimeRide Smart Chassis features end-to-end integrated control. The 4D Smart Suspension brings detection and prediction to lane-level, allowing a smoother ride on bumpy roads. An industry-leading 41-degree front-wheel steering angle, combined with EasyTurn (EZT), achieves a turning radius of only 5.7m, giving this large SUV the agility of a mid-size car. The Smart Wet Mode is debuted with epoxy-floor speed control, providing enhanced safety in low-grip conditions.

Core technology ahead of its time

The All-New ES8, like the ET9, embodies Nio’s achievements in its decade-long technological innovation, and is built on the most advanced digital architecture and vehicle full-domain operating system in the industry. It features a centralized integrated architecture powered by Nio’s inhouse-developed smart driving chip, NX9031, and a Qualcomm SA8295P, together forming the central computing cluster, which delivers exceptional computing power with a high level of integration. The All-New ES8 also fully adopts SkyOS, the full-domain vehicle operating system that integrates smart hardware, computing cluster, communications and power systems at the foundational level, enabling unified management and coordination of connectivity, vehicle control, smart driving, smart cabin, and mobile apps. In the AI era, this system brings to life true vehicle-wide, full-domain intelligence.

Inherent smart driving capabilities

Nio Assisted and Intelligent Driving (NAD) continues to evolve. The AQUILA Super Sensing System commands 31 high-performance sensors, including an ultralong-range LiDAR in a watchtower layout, dual wide-FOV side LiDARs, and a 4D imaging radar, together delivering 350° surround perception with a maximum detection area of 400,000 ㎡. Powered by Nio WorldModel (NWM), the model-based NAD enables safer and more effortless smart driving covering all scenarios.

Comprehensive safety protection

The All-New ES8 provides uncompromising protection for every occupant. Proved by 72 comprehensive crash tests far exceeding industry standards, its safety performance is beyond global five-star standards. The occupant cabin employs a cage structure with six longitudinal, ten lateral, and eight vertical beams, offering full protection for occupants and the battery in all directions. The model comes standard with 11 airbags, providing comprehensive protection to every occupant. With Nio’s pioneering smart restraint system, the All-New ES8 detects the driver’s body type and position to automatically adjust the seatbelt and airbag settings, offering more precise protection for drivers of different sizes. For the second row, the class-exclusive reclining safety system is introduced, featuring dual seat cushion airbags, seat-integrated seatbelts, ultra-high-strength seat frames, and energy-absorbing seat and cushion structures, significantly reducing safety risks when passengers recline at large angles.

World-leading recharging network for worry-free travel

To make recharging of battery electric vehicles as convenient as refueling, Nio has constructed a world-leading power network with a total of 8,173 charging and swapping stations, including 3,458 swap stations and more than 4,715 charging stations across China, both ranking the first in the industry. The battery swapping network covers 20 major highways and connects 16 city clusters, enabling seamless trips to major cities in China. Such robust infrastructure ensures the best-in-industry recharging experience, making the All-New ES8 the only premium large three-row battery electric SUV free from range anxiety.

Built upon Nio’s technological achievements over the past decade, the All-New ES8 reimagines battery electric vehicles by bringing unprecedented premium riding comfort to users with a revolutionary approach to space design. The All-New ES8 sets a new benchmark in the premium BEV segment and leads the way for large three-row SUVs to the all-electric era.

SOURCE: Nio