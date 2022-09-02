Nina Aresund appointed new member of Volvo’s Group Executive Board

Nina Aresund has been appointed new member of Volvo´s Group Executive Board and Executive Vice President Group Legal and Compliance

Nina Aresund has been appointed new member of Volvo´s Group Executive Board and Executive Vice President Group Legal and Compliance. She will succeed Sofia Frändberg who after ten years will step down from her current role and continue as a senior leader for the Volvo Group.

Nina Aresund, born in 1974, began her career at the Volvo Group in 2007 and currently holds the role as Head of Legal and Compliance for Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to her current role she held the position as head of Group Legal.

“The change to Nina is carefully planned and shows our strong succession pipeline”, says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO. “Sofia has a long and successful career in the Volvo Group and will continue to contribute on our growth journey.”

Nina Aresund will take on her position as of January 1st, 2023.

