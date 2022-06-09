Nikola Tre BEV approved for the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program as zero-emission vehicle

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, announced that its Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) has been deemed eligible for the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP)

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, announced that its Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) has been deemed eligible for the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP).

NYTVIP provides vouchers, or discounts, to fleets across New York State that purchase or lease medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEV). With this approval, purchasers of the Nikola Tre BEV can now qualify for an incentive valued at up to $185,000 per truck, with a scrappage requirement.

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), NYTVIP helps make it easier for fleets to adopt zero-emission vehicle technologies by significantly reducing up front cost.

In addition to New York, Nikola is also registered in California as part of the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The Nikola Tre BEV is expected to have the longest range among the current HVIP and NYTVIP eligible zero-emission Class 8 tractors. The Tre’s cabover design is ideal for metro-regional applications because it has improved visibility and maneuverability, along with a smooth and quiet ride free of the smell of diesel emissions.

“By qualifying for both California’s and New York’s incentive programs, Nikola is able make an impact on two major markets with high commercial traffic volume,” said Michael Erickson, Nikola’s Global Head, Strategic Business Planning. “Decarbonizing heavy-duty trucking and port operations is more likely to be accomplished, thanks to these accelerated zero-emission vehicle adoption programs that make clean transportation trucks a more desirable option for fleet owners.”

SOURCE: Nikola