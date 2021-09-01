Nikola expands sales and service coverage in Southern California

Quinn Company joins Nikola Dealer Network with multiple dealer locations

Nikola Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today the continued expansion of its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of Quinn Company, a leading provider of on-highway truck service and construction equipment in the Central and Southern California regions. The addition of Quinn Company to the Nikola dealer network will include sales and service facilities across 15 counties.

Quinn Company is uniquely positioned via its infrastructure, expertise and sales and service coverage to support the rapid growth of zero-emission commercial vehicles for all classes of trucks in an area of the country that is experiencing rapid testing and adoption of this technology.

“Given California’s ambitious forward-looking goals to transition to zero-emission vehicles, our dealer development team has been highly focused on securing best-in-class dealer coverage to support customers in this highly progressive environment,” said Nikola’s President of Energy and Commercial, Pablo Koziner. “With over 100 years of experience, Quinn Company has a deep understanding of how important exceptional sales and service is to the customer. We are thrilled to add Quinn Company to our growing sales and service dealer network.”

Founded in 1919, Quinn Company has built an outstanding reputation in the Central and Southern California regions while servicing thousands of customers.

Nikola plans to continue building its dealer network to secure customer coverage from coast to coast. Most recently, Nikola announced a network expansion into the northeastern US with Alta Equipment Group. This announcement expanded on the previously announced list of 116 dealer locations.

SOURCE: Nikola