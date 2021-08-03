Nikola Corporation reports second quarter 2021 results

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“During the second quarter Nikola continued to pave the way and solidify our place as a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions,” said Mark Russell, Nikola’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have had continued success in commissioning and validating the Nikola Tre BEVs, completed both our Ulm, Germany and Phase 0.5 of our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facilities, entered into a purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC for up to $300 million of Nikola common stock, and acquired a 20% stake in the Wabash Valley Resources clean hydrogen project in West Terra Haute, Indiana.”

Nikola Tre BEV Validation and Commissioning Progress

During the second quarter, validation activities continued on the first batch of five (5) Nikola Tre BEVs. All nine (9) trucks from the second batch have been built and are in the United States. Three (3) trucks from the second batch have been commissioned and are in various stages of validation. The remaining six (6) trucks from the second batch are currently undergoing commissioning in Arizona. Our batch two trucks have incorporated component improvements and systems iterations from batch one testing. Validation testing will continue to run through Q3 and into the beginning of Q4.

Our team continues to work diligently with suppliers to offset the global parts and materials shortage, as well as work to grow the parts maturity level as we ramp up pre series builds.

Progress Made at Nikola’s Coolidge, Arizona Manufacturing Facility

As of today, Nikola has completed Phase 0.5 of our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and is in the process of building seven (7) trucks in Coolidge, comprised of two (2) Tre BEV Pre Builds and five (5) Tre FCEV Alphas. As we are building trucks in Phase 0.5 of the facility, we are concurrently building out the Phase 1 assembly expansion area which will provide additional manufacturing capacity. We anticipate the Phase 1 assembly expansion area will be completed by the end of 2021.

Progress Made at our Joint Venture Manufacturing Facility on IVECO’s Industrial Complex in Ulm, Germany

On June 14, Nikola and IVECO started trial production on the assembly line in Ulm, Germany. There are currently two Nikola Tre BEV Pre Builds on the line being assembled. The equipment and assembly process are being fine-tuned as we ramp up for serial production.

Acquired 20% Interest in Wabash Valley Resources

On June 22, Nikola acquired a 20% equity interest in Wabash Valley Resources LLC (WVR), a clean hydrogen project being developed in West Terra Haute, Indiana in exchange for a $54.1 million cash and stock consideration. The project plans to use solid waste byproducts such as petroleum coke combined with biomass to produce clean and sustainable hydrogen. As part of the agreement, Nikola acquired the right to offtake up to 20% of the clean gaseous hydrogen produced at the facility at the anticipated price of less than $1.00 / kg*.

The offtake agreement with WVR could provide Nikola with approximately 50 tons of hydrogen per day following completion of the plant. This would allow us to supply clean hydrogen in a critical geography.

Closed $300 Million Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital

On June 11, Nikola entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC (Tumim), obligating Tumim to purchase up to $300 million of Nikola common stock. Under the agreement, Nikola has the right, but not the obligation to sell shares of its common stock to Tumim, subject to certain limitations. Purchase notices may be issued to Tumim over the period commencing from the date of the purchase agreement and ending on the first day of the month following the 36 months anniversary. The shares will be issued at a 3% discount to the three-day forward volume weighted average price (VWAP) from the date a purchase notice is issued.

This allows us to sell shares to Tumim at our sole discretion and provides us with additional liquidity to execute on our business plan.

Expansion of Sales and Service Network

On July 15, Nikola announced the expansion of our sales and service network adding 51 locations across Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland. In conjunction with the RIG360 announcement this past April, this expansion is anticipated to bring our total number of U.S. sales and service locations to 116.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Business Outlook

Nikola looks forward to achieving the following milestones in the second half of 2021:

Deliver pre-series Nikola Tre BEVs for use on public roads hauling customer freight;

Announce additional fleet testing customers/dealers;

Break ground on our first commercial hydrogen station and/or centralized hydrogen production facility; and

Announce additional hydrogen infrastructure/ecosystem partners

