Nikola Corporation announces upcoming change to board of directors

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Gerrit Marx, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Mark Russell are retiring from Nikola’s Board of Directors at this year’s annual meeting to be held on June 7, 2023.

PHOENIX – April 13, 2023— Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Gerrit Marx, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Mark Russell are retiring from Nikola’s Board of Directors at this year’s annual meeting to be held on June 7, 2023.

“Nikola is focused on delivering results in our core business units of zero-emission trucking and energy infrastructure solutions,” said Steve Girsky, chairman, Nikola Board of Directors. “As the Company evolves, the size and composition of the Board will as well. We are grateful for the many contributions that Gerrit, Lynn and Mark have made to Nikola over the years and wish them well.”

Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, has been a member of Nikola’s Board of Directors since September 2019. Forester de Rothschild, a co-founder of Inclusive Capital Partners, joined the Board in February 2022. Russell joined Nikola in 2019 as President and most recently served as CEO before retiring in 2022.

“I am proud of the time spent on Nikola’s Board for the past four years,” said Marx. “It has been a pleasure to help counsel Nikola on key international decisions as they scaled up their battery-electric and hydrogen-electric truck offerings.”

“Everything I try to do is in pursuit of a healthy planet and the health of its inhabitants. I am proud of what Nikola has achieved and the current team and Board that is in place,” said Forester de Rothschild.

“Nikola’s mission holds a special place in my heart,” said Russell. “I want to see a zero-emissions future for my kids and grandkids and will do all I can to make sure that happens. Going forward, the only change will be that I will be cheering on Nikola from the sidelines rather than from the boardroom.”

SOURCE: Nikola