Nikola announces additional HYLA branded hydrogen refueling station in California

Nikola Corporation , a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced its HYLA brand‘s fourth California hydrogen station location, building on its planned station network to advance and scale its long-term hydrogen distribution solutions to service market demand. Nikola’s integrated energy and zero-emissions truck portfolio will be underpinned by developing hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure, an essential step in helping to decarbonize the heavy-duty transport sector.

The latest California refueling station and logistics infrastructure location will be in the city of West Sacramento. This station will further support Nikola’s truck demand, as well as third-party heavy-duty hydrogen electric vehicles. By the end of 2026, it is anticipated that Nikola, via its HYLA brand, will have 60 stations in place to support this growth.

California is a launch market for Nikola with the Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle, Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle and the energy infrastructure underway to support key customers and advance the state’s efforts to decarbonize the transport sector.

“The first four stations in California are intended as part of Nikola’s energy strategy to support hydrogen electric truck demand,” said Nikola President, Energy, Carey Mendes. “Our recently announced hydrogen energy brand, HYLA, is dedicated to solving the complex challenges that the mobility and hydrogen industry have faced for decades by offering integrated mobility solutions, including the trucks and energy supply. The HYLA hydrogen refueling stations, along with a comprehensive energy supply, will provide our customers the support needed to seamlessly transition their fleets to zero-emissions.”

“We’re encouraged to see Nikola’s progress in helping to establish a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem in California by accelerating the development and deployment of clean, renewable infrastructure,” said Gia Vacin, Deputy Director of ZEV Market Development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “Projects like these will be key in decarbonizing California’s economy, while improving local air quality and providing tangible benefits to frontline communities.”

Nikola, via HYLA, is bringing comprehensive zero-emission heavy-duty trucking energy solutions to market and West Sacramento is ideal due to the number of distribution centers and density of trucking and logistics traffic. Each station within the HYLA hydrogen network will serve as an important step in the delivery of a broader array of hydrogen fueling solutions to the commercial trucking industry.

The Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle is now eligible for the California Air Resources Board Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project program. This approval will now enable customers of Nikola’s Tre hydrogen electric vehicle to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck, in 2023. Customers may also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

SOURCE: Nikola