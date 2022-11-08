Nikola and ChargePoint partner to accelerate charging infrastructure solutions

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S.

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S. The collaboration will enable Nikola and the Nikola Sales and Service Dealer Network to resell ChargePoint’s comprehensive portfolio of charging infrastructure and software solutions to its fleet customers, ensuring a solid technology interface and integrated sales approach between the two companies.

“By having complete access to the entire ChargePoint product line to support all aspects of the Nikola business model, our Sales and Service Dealer Network will be able to reduce the time required to design, procure and construct both small- and large-scale charging infrastructure projects for our customers,” said Nikola President, Commercial Pablo Koziner. “This partnership enhances our ability to provide a customer-focused charging solution at the right time, at the right place and for the right price.”

“Making electrification easy helps fleets focus on their core business operations while easily adopting new technology,” said Rich Mohr, vice president, fleet, at ChargePoint. “ChargePoint is committed to supporting OEM’s, dealers and fleets with the right tools to adopt and transition to EV transportation without disrupting their core operation.”

Through this alliance, Nikola and its customers will have access to the full suite of ChargePoint advanced software solutions, including charge management, range forecasting, and streamlined delivery route and schedule planning, simplifying the management of fleet operations. In addition, ChargePoint software enables full operational visibility, helping customers understand their fleet utilization to stay ahead of critical issues. As a result, fleet operators can better utilize their vehicles, prevent breakdowns and reduce operating costs.

Nikola has issued purchase orders for ChargePoint E-skids, ChargePoint’s rapid deployment DC fast charging solution to accelerate its customers’ adoption of mobile charging infrastructure, with deliveries beginning in November 2022.

SOURCE: Nikola