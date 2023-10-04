Nidec Powertrain Systems develops new EOP to cool EV traction motor system e-axle

Nidec Power Train Systems Corporation (“Nidec Power Train Systems” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidec Corporation, announced today that it has developed a new electric oil pump (“EOP”) to cool E-Axle, the traction motor system for EVs

Nidec Power Train Systems Corporation (“Nidec Power Train Systems” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidec Corporation, announced today that it has developed a new electric oil pump (“EOP”) to cool E-Axle, the traction motor system for EVs.

As demands grow for, among others, a smaller and lighter traction motor, which is the “heart” of the EV, and using less heavy rare-earth magnets on it, the traction motor is required to have better cooling efficiency, and the business of the oil-cooling system that can directly cool the motor, the source of heat, continues to expand.

Nidec Power Train Systems’ latest EOP comprises a motor and a pump produced entirely in the same factory, and with an active use of in-house component production technology, the Company can maintain the product’s high quality, while using significantly fewer components, and simplifying its mechanical component fastening process and electric connection. In addition, by employing Nidec Corporation’s compact, high-output brushless DC motors, the Company has successfully halved its latest EOP’s mass compared with its existing mass-produced predecessors.

Other than E-Axle, this product can be installed on other companies’ products as well.

Though its main sections were designed commonly with those of other models, this EOP has a platform whose interface and output can be adjusted easily for individual customers. This feature enables the Company to develop, within a short period, products with specifications that meet automobile manufacturers’ various requests.

As a member of the world’s leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, Nidec Power Train System stays committed to developing products based on its technologies to create light, thin, short, small, high-efficiency, and highly controlled products, and proposing, at an overwhelming speed, groundbreaking solutions that contribute to the evolution of automobiles.

SOURCE: Nidec