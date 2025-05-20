Nidec India holds a groundbreaking ceremony for its Neemrana factory’s third building

Nidec India Private Limited (“Nidec India” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Nidec Corporation, announced today that it has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new (third) building of its existing factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan in the Republic of India (“India”)

Nidec India Private Limited (“Nidec India” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Nidec Corporation, announced today that it has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new (third) building of its existing factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan in the Republic of India (“India”).

1. Outlook of the groundbreaking ceremony

Time & date: 10:30 – 12:00 on Monday, May 19, 2025 local time

Place: Neemrana, Rajasthan, India

Main attendees included:

Mr. Mitsuya Kishida: Representative Director, President and CEO, Nidec Corporation

Mr. Keiji Oshima: Managing Director, Nidec India Pvt. Ltd.

H.E Keiichi Ono: Japanese Embassy Ambassador of Japan to India

Mrs. Shivangi Swarnkar Managing Director, RIICO

Mr. K. Karthikeyen: Vice President, Invest India

Mr. Takashi Suzuki: Chief Director General, JETRO India

Business Partners

2. Background & concept behind the construction of a new factory building

Nidec India produces motors for air conditioners in the first building of its existing factory, and drive motors for electric bikes in the factory’s second building. In the factory’s third building to be newly constructed, the Company plans to produce automotive motors for electronic power steering motor power packs*, park lock actuators, electric water pumps, and other products with an estimated investment of approximately 10 billion yen. The first building will be a dedicated plant for home appliance and air conditioning motors.

With the middle-class income rising amid its rapid economic growth in recent years, India witnessed its domestic passenger car sales surpass four million (on a shipment basis) for the first time in FY2023, reaching a record-high number as the nation enjoys a sustainable economic expansion. In the meantime, however, the penetration rate of passenger cards remains 10% or less in India, indicating a potential high growth in the future.

Under these circumstances, as Japanese and other countries’ car manufacturers accelerate their pace of entering into India, Nidec India has decided to build a new building for the purpose of expanding its factory’s production capacity to meet the growing demands for automotive motors.

3. Outlook of Nidec India’s third building

(1) Name: Nidec India Private Limited

(2) Business: Manufacturing and sale of automotive motors for electronic power steering motor power packs, park lock actuators, electric water pumps, and other products

(3) Construction site: Neemrana, Rajasthan (app. 120km southwest of the capital of New Delhi)

(4) Size of workforce: 600 people in total

(5) Total floor area: 27,767m2

(6) Completion of construction: September 2026 (plan)

*Power pack: A collective term for products that comprise a motor and an electronic control unit (ECU)

