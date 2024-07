Nidec executes a comprehensive MoU with Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Nidec Corporation (“Nidec” or the “Company”) today announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) on July 22, 2024 with India’s Tata Elxsi Ltd. (“Tata Elxsi”), a design and technology service provider

Nidec Corporation (“Nidec” or the “Company”) today announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) on July 22, 2024 with India’s Tata Elxsi Ltd. (“Tata Elxsi”), a design and technology service provider.

Tata Elxsi is a Tata Group company that engages in design, technology development, system integration and software development. Tata Elxsi’s technologies are adopted in autonomous driving and other types of advanced driver assistance systems, electrification, connected car solutions, and other automobile engineering-related services. It also provides services for broadcasting, telecommunications, healthcare, transportation and other industries.

The execution of the aforementioned MOU aims to enable Nidec to utilize Tata Elxsi’s knowhow and resources to accelerate Nidec’s group-wide enhancement of its software development capability. Furthermore, the MOU intends for the Company to develop software programs for India and other markets, and examine how to localize Nidec products, while providing support for establishing and operating a global business base for the Nidec Group’s software development in the future.

Nidec stays committed to providing solutions by utilizing its comprehensive drive technology for its diverse product lineup ranging from small precision motors to ultra-large motors.

SOURCE: Tata Elxsi